Storms cause damage across metro Atlanta Tuesday

Strong storms ripped through metro Atlanta Tuesday afternoon and evening.

What we know:

Much of the area saw strong winds and heavy rains. The FOX 5 Storm Team reported most counties towards the south of the viewing area also saw Severe Thunderstorm Warnings at one point.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, more than 30,000 people in the metro were without power.

Carroll County

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office says its E-911 center was hit by lightning. The center cannot take calls right now, but 911 calls should be sent to through Haralson County until the issue is fixed.

Cherokee County

In Cherokee County, the sheriff's office reported Hickory Flat Highway was closed due to a tree falling across the road.

The office didn't say when it would be cleaned up.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Crews were busy along Hickory Flat Highway after trees fell near East Cherokee Drive in Woodstock on June 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

In Woodstock, a tree fell on a car during the storms.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A severe storm caused a tree to fall on a trailer in the Little River trailer Park off Old Highway 5 in Woodstock on June 17, 2025 (FOX 5)

DeKalb County

FOX 5 Crews found downed trees in Decatur trying to get to more storm coverage. Glenfair Road couldn't be used by the crew around 8 p.m.

In Lithonia, FOX 5 crews found a tree that took down power lines on Wellborn Trace, a residential street near Marbut Road.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A tree brought down powers lines and left behind damage after a storm along Wellborn Trace in Lithonia on June 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

Forsyth County

In Forsyth County, a viewer sent in this picture of a tree that fell on cars in Cumming.

Gwinnett County

In Lawrenceville, viewer Ernie Baca sent us a picture of a car damaged when a tree fell onto it. He says someone was in the car, but that they're okay.

Hall County

The Hall County Sheriff's office says there are several roads that are blocked.

In a Facebook post, the office said deputies are dealing with more than 20 reports of roads being blocked.

Some of the roads include Jim Crow Road, Honeysuckle Road, Chestatee Road, Hopewell Church Road, Shireley Road at Mount Vernon Road and Ladd Drive.