Rain, storms affecting North Georgia weekend plans, football games
article
GEORGIA - Rain and storms are moving through North Georgia on Saturday.
What we know:
The FOX 5 Storm team is tracking a line of showers and storms that is following a cold front pushing through the area.
Most of the storms should not become severe, but some metro Atlanta counties already had a Severe Storm Warning issued for parts.
Hail fell in part of Acworth on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.
Dig deeper:
Here's how the weather is affecting North Georgia.
- The University of Georgia football game against Austin Peay was placed on a weather delay around 4:15 p.m. with play set to resume 30 minutes after the last detected lightning strike, according to the university's X.
- Parts of Cherokee and Cobb County were put under a Severe Storm Warning from about 2:15-2:45 p.m. on Saturday. The Red Roof Inn's roof was blown off during the storm, and FOX 5 viewers sent pictures of hail from the storm.
- Around 10 a.m., the University of Georgia football game against Austin Peay was moved forward. Kickoff was changed to be at 2:30 p.m., instead of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Source: Information in this article came from the FOX 5 Storm Team and the University of Georgia. It also included pictures from viewers.