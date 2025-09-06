Rain, storms affecting North Georgia weekend plans, football games

article

The Brief The FOX 5 Storm team is tracking a line of showers and storms that is following a cold front pushing through the area. Most of the storms should not become severe, but some metro Atlanta counties already had a Severe Storm Warning issued for parts.



Rain and storms are moving through North Georgia on Saturday.

Hail fell in part of Acworth on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

Here's how the weather is affecting North Georgia.

The University of Georgia football game against Austin Peay was placed on a weather delay around 4:15 p.m. with play set to resume 30 minutes after the last detected lightning strike, according to the university's X.

Parts of Cherokee and Cobb County were put under a Severe Storm Warning from about 2:15-2:45 p.m. on Saturday. The Red Roof Inn's roof was blown off during the storm, and FOX 5 viewers sent pictures of hail from the storm.

Around 10 a.m., the University of Georgia football game against Austin Peay was moved forward. Kickoff was changed to be at 2:30 p.m., instead of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.