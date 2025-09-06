Expand / Collapse search

Rain, storms affecting North Georgia weekend plans, football games

By
Published  September 6, 2025 4:38pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The University of Georgia was under a weather delay on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.  (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • The FOX 5 Storm team is tracking a line of showers and storms that is following a cold front pushing through the area.
    • Most of the storms should not become severe, but some metro Atlanta counties already had a Severe Storm Warning issued for parts.

GEORGIA - Rain and storms are moving through North Georgia on Saturday.

What we know:

The FOX 5 Storm team is tracking a line of showers and storms that is following a cold front pushing through the area.

Most of the storms should not become severe, but some metro Atlanta counties already had a Severe Storm Warning issued for parts.

Hail fell in part of Acworth on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. 

Dig deeper:

Here's how the weather is affecting North Georgia.

  • The University of Georgia football game against Austin Peay was placed on a weather delay around 4:15 p.m. with play set to resume 30 minutes after the last detected lightning strike, according to the university's X.
  • Parts of Cherokee and Cobb County were put under a Severe Storm Warning from about 2:15-2:45 p.m. on Saturday. The Red Roof Inn's roof was blown off during the storm, and FOX 5 viewers sent pictures of hail from the storm.
  • Around 10 a.m., the University of Georgia football game against Austin Peay was moved forward. Kickoff was changed to be at 2:30 p.m., instead of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Source: Information in this article came from the FOX 5 Storm Team and the University of Georgia. It also included pictures from viewers. 

Severe WeatherNews