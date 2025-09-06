Red Roof Inn in Kennesaw loses part of roof in storms

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The roof flew off the Red Roof Inn in Kennesaw during a storm on Sept. 6, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief The iconic red roof was ripped off a Red Roof Inn in the 1400 block of George Busbee Parkway. Someone who worked nearby said they helped people move the roof off of cars in the parking lot.



The Red Roof Inn in Kennesaw lost part of its roof as storms moved through Cobb and Cherokee counties.

What we know:

A FOX 5 crew saw the roof lying on the ground in the 1400 block of George Busbee Parkway. Viewers told FOX 5 the roof blew off around 2:30 p.m. Saturday — during the same time, the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Tim Hults works nearby and said he was getting off work when the rain started. He said a big gust of wind blew, and he heard what sounded like a tin can opening.

"Then I looked out the window and saw the roof going down the sidewalk or the grass," Hults said. "Then it all ended up on the car."

Hults said he helped pull the roof off of the car, which had been parked at the motel for several weeks.

A FOX 5 crew said more of the roof appeared bent on top of the motel.

Dig deeper:

The owners were not on site when FOX 5 called the motel, but a staff member told FOX 5 that no guests were affected by the damage.

Red Roof Inn corporate sent a statement to FOX 5 that said the property is independently owned and operated.

"The owner has confirmed all the guests and staff are safe. The hotel is assessing the weather damage. Red Roof will continue to support the property team in their work to get the building and facilities restored safely," the statement said.