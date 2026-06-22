Store clerk tied up during violent Atlanta robbery, police say

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of robbing a southwest Atlanta business and stealing thousands of dollars in electronics. Investigators say the thief assaulted a store clerk, tied up her hands and feet, and stole cash, phones and tablets. The man was last seen walking toward the Campbellton Road corridor after the robbery.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help identifying a thief accused of carrying out a violent robbery at a southwest Atlanta business.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 11:03 a.m. June 17 to a robbery at a business in the 1800 block of Delowe Drive SW.

Investigators said the thief initially entered the store carrying a dark-colored suitcase. Police say he later returned armed with a kitchen knife and robbed the business.

During the robbery, the thief allegedly assaulted the store clerk, bound her hands and feet, and stole cash along with approximately $6,200 worth of phones and tablets.

Surveillance video captured the suspect leaving the business and walking toward the Campbellton Road corridor, according to police.

The thief was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a light blue denim jacket, a white ski mask and black shoes.

What you can do:

Investigators continue to work the case and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting StopCrimeAtl.org or texting CSGA. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.