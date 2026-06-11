Store clerk stops $12,000 jury duty scam in Fayette County

The Brief A vigilant store clerk stopped a Fayette County jury duty scam from costing a couple their savings. Investigators successfully retrieved $12,000 from a bitcoin ATM after deputies intervened. Law enforcement warns that scammers are using fake legal documents to intimidate people into paying false fines.



A quick-thinking store clerk in Fayette County saved a local couple from losing $12,000 to a sophisticated jury duty scam involving a bitcoin machine.

Fayette County jury duty scam

What we know:

A couple withdrew $12,000 from their bank and brought the cash to a Fayette County store. They began depositing the money into a bitcoin ATM after receiving a call from someone claiming to be law enforcement. The caller falsely stated the couple missed jury duty and needed to pay immediately to avoid an arrest warrant.

Sheriff investigates bitcoin ATM

Timeline:

A store clerk noticed the couple making the large deposit and warned them about the potential scam. The couple then went straight to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office for help. Investigators responded by unplugging the machine, securing it with crime scene tape, and calling the ATM company. The company sent representatives to retrieve the $12,000 from the machine.

Recovering electronic transfer of funds

What we don't know:

It is unclear who orchestrated the phone calls or if investigators have identified any suspects in this specific incident. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office also did not name the specific store where the bitcoin machine is located.

Fake legal documents increase fear

Why you should care:

The sheriff’s office stated this long-running con has evolved, with scammers now sending fake legal documents to terrify victims. While this couple got their $12,000 back, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office noted that recovering money is extremely rare. Recently, another man lost $17,000 to the exact same scheme.

Protecting against scam tactics

What you can do:

Law enforcement agencies will never call you regarding an arrest warrant or demand payment to keep you out of jail. If an actual warrant exists, deputies will locate you and take you to jail in person. Officials emphasize they will never ask for bitcoin or any other type of electronic funds transfer.