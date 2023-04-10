'Stop Cop City' movement calls on DeKalb County Zoning to halt site development

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Work resumes a day after a "stop work order" by DeKalb County at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on April 7, 2023. (FOX 5)

The "Stop Cop City" movement wants the DeKalb County Zoning Board to halt construction at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

The zoning board will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The future training facility is one of the properties up for discussion on the agenda.

Opponents say the site violates the Clean Water Act. They are citing a recent "stop work order" issued by DeKalb County at the site after inspectors found the required silt fencing and other erosion control measures were not functioning as designed.

The land development permits issued on Feb. 2 require contractors "to control soil erosion and sedimentation on the Property during construction, including, but not limited to, silt fences, mulch filter berms, and temporary sediment basins."

The order was lifted the same day.

The Stop Cop City movement argues the development of the site would increase flooding and pollution.

"This is yet another example of DeKalb County placing the interests of the Atlanta Police Foundation over its own residents," said Keyanna Jones, member of the Faith Coalition to Stop Cop City and Community Movement Builders. "That is why it’s key for DeKalb County residents to tell your DeKalb County Zoning Board to halt this project immediately. It’s crucial that the Board knows our citizens do not want Cop City built."

In addition to classrooms and administration buildings, the proposed $90-million police and firefighter training center would include a shooting range, a driving course to practice chases, and a "burn building" for firefighters to work on putting out fires. A "mock village" featuring a fake home, convenience store, and nightclub would also be built for authorities to rehearse public safety scenarios.

The 85-acre property is owned by the city of Atlanta but is located just outside the city limits in unincorporated DeKalb County and includes a former state prison farm.