Ex-Stonecrest mayor accused of lying to run for city council

The Brief A DeKalb County grand jury indicted former Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary on multiple felony charges tied to false registration. Lary allegedly lied on election and voter documents while still on federal probation for a COVID-19 relief fraud case. He faces up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines if convicted, according to District Attorney Sherry Boston.



Former Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary is back behind bars after a DeKalb County grand jury indicted him on multiple felony charges accusing him of lying about his criminal record to run for city council.

Former Stonecrest mayor charged

What they're saying:

District Attorney Sherry Boston announced Thursday that Lary faces charges of false registration, two counts of false swearing, and making false statements in connection with his attempt to qualify for the November ballot.

"If found guilty on these charges, they carry a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and more than $100,000 in fines," Boston said. "I think it’s pretty bold for any elected official that has been convicted recently of a felony that was covered extensively by the media, and it’s no secret to anyone in the DeKalb County community to once being released from federal prison, the first thing they decide to do is to run for office. It’s very bold."

Boston said Lary, who was released from federal custody in February and began probation, signed two documents this summer affirming he was not a convicted felon. On Aug. 14, he registered to vote, and four days later, he filed to run for Stonecrest City Council District 5.

"As part of the qualification paperwork, he signed a document affirming that he was not a convicted felon," Boston said. "I don’t think there is any misunderstanding of what Mr. Lary was asked to sign."

Boston said her office immediately opened an investigation and later secured a grand jury warrant for Lary’s arrest.

"We expect our elected officials and people placing themselves up to be candidates to not only follow the rules but to swear to tell the truth," Boston said. "But in this case, Mr. Lary did not do those things."

No statement from Jason Lary

The other side:

There has been no statement from Lary or his legal team offered to FOX 5.

Former Stonecrest mayor convicted

The backstory:

Jason Lary was elected as the first mayor of Stonecrest in 2017 after leading efforts to incorporate the city.

He often clashed with city council members over control of appointments and policy decisions, including a dispute in 2021 when he said political infighting was harming his health as he battled cancer.

Lary later resigned in 2022 and pleaded guilty to federal charges for wire fraud, federal program theft, and conspiracy related to misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds intended for the city while he served as mayor. That led to a nearly five-year prison sentence.

After his release, he attempted a political comeback, seeking a city council seat despite still being on probation.

The DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections voted unanimously in September to disqualify Lary as a council candidate after residents raised concerns about his eligibility.

Lary expected to be arraigned

What's next:

His bond was set at $5,000, and he is expected to be arraigned soon.