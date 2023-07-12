Man dies in Stonecrest gas station shooting, homicide investigation underway

A man in his 30s didn't make it Wednesday afternoon after police say he was shot at a gas station in Stonecrest.

The man was found in the parking of a BP gas station at the intersection of Browns Mill Road and Klondike Road.

Just hours after, friends of the victim visited the site in disbelief.

"I’m hurt, this is somebody that I grew up in the church with, we did everything, we did family vacations. It was a real close friend," Ian Bonair told FOX 5/

The Stonecrest Police Department has launched a homicide investigation.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ The Stonecrest Police Department is investigating a man fatally shot in a BP parking lot on Klondike Road in July 12, 2023.

DeKalb County recently rolled out a new ordinance requiring security cameras at all gas stations in unincorporated parts of the county.

"Maybe law enforcement or whoever needs to see the footage can see it. But right now, nah, it’s not doing anything to make me feel any safer," Bonair admitted.

The ordinance requires mandatory camera placement at registers, entries and exits, gas pumps and parking lots.

Others who live nearby say the cameras are a great deterrent, but most don't have faith that every gas station's security system is even functional.

"They're just up for decorations, come on!" a passerby commented.

Some feel more optimistic.

"We have to have this technology out there," a driver said. "It makes it easier for the police to investigate and solve the crime and get a bad person off the street."

One DeKalb County commissioner started ride-alongs today with code compliance officers to make sure each gas station not only have security cameras installed, but that they reach all required mandates.

If they don't, owners will face hefty repercussions that include fines, or even jail time.

The victim's identity has not been released. No word yet on a potential shooter.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.