Sister demands answers in unsolved DeKalb County hit-and-run months later

On May 17, Jack Robinson III died in a head-on collision on Covington Highway near Panola Road. Months later, police have still not identified, much less arrested, the driver responsible.

Now Robinson’s sister, LaTresa Robinson, says their family has waited long enough for answers.

"It is devastating. It's like you’re having to relive it every day because you're wondering, ‘When is it going to be full closure to the situation?’" Robinson said.

She says her older brother Jack was on his way to work the morning of the 17th when police say another driver veered into his lane and hit him.

Jack Robinson III (Credit: LaTresa Robinson)

"He was a wonderful guy, always helpful. You know, he was my protector, a very big protector. He had a very warm heart. [He] loved on everybody," Robinson said.

DeKalb County Police investigators say the driver who caused the fatal crash left their car and ran from the scene.

"He just had no regard for life. You just got out, and you took off running like you did nothing. You know you hurt somebody. You know you did. There's no way you didn't know," Robinson said.

DKPD says it’s still following up on all leads.

The crash was so severe that Robinson believes the suspect likely had some injuries.

She’s asking anyone who may have noticed someone that morning with injuries or who even treated that person’s wounds, to come forward.

"If you know you treated him early that morning, please help us. Give us some type of description. You don't even have to have a name. If you just remember anything, please reach out to DeKalb County Police and help us find out who this is so we can get justice for my brother," Robinson said.

She says her family won’t be at peace until this driver is brought to justice.

"I do pray that he has a heart … and comes forward, or someone that knows anything about it will come forward because our family deserves that closure," she said.

If you do have information, you're asked to call the police department at 404-294-2911.