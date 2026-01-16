Stone Mountain murder suspect caught in Lawrenceville after multi-agency manhunt

article

The Brief Juan Carlos Martinez-Zambrano was arrested for the December 2025 shooting death of Christopher Verdell in Stone Mountain. The 24-year-old suspect faces charges of malice murder and aggravated assault for the double shooting incident. Martinez-Zambrano is currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail following a multi-agency manhunt.



Authorities have arrested an Atlanta man in connection with a deadly December shooting at a Stone Mountain apartment complex.

What we know:

Juan Carlos Martinez-Zambrano, 24, was taken into custody Friday at an apartment complex on Harbor Point Court in Lawrenceville. The arrest was carried out by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, with help from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals.

Investigators say Martinez-Zambrano is responsible for the Dec. 12, 2025, shooting on Wood Bend Drive that killed Christopher Verdell and injured Martin Hines. According to arrest warrants, Verdell died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. During the same incident, Martinez-Zambrano allegedly shot Hines at a nearby apartment within the same complex.

Martinez-Zambrano now faces charges of malice murder and aggravated assault. Officials have not yet identified a motive for the shootings. He is currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

The backstory:

The investigation began on a Friday night in mid-December when DeKalb County police were called to the 1700 block of Wood Bend Drive around 7:44 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two people suffering from serious gunshot wounds. Both victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment. By the following Saturday morning, authorities confirmed that one victim had died from his injuries, while the second was expected to survive.

For weeks, details regarding a possible suspect or motive remained unknown as investigators worked to piece together the events within the apartment complex. At the time of the initial response, police had not released information on what led to the gunfire or whether a specific weapon had been recovered.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet disclosed what led to the gunfire or if there was a specific dispute between the suspect and the victims.

Investigators have not said whether Martinez-Zambrano was acquainted with Christopher Verdell or Martin Hines prior to the incident.

It remains unknown if the firearm used in the Dec. 12 shooting has been recovered by police.

Officials have not clarified if they are seeking any additional suspects or if they believe Martinez-Zambrano acted alone.