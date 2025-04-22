Stone Mountain man sentenced to life without parole for 2019 shooting over dog

article

The Brief Rontell Devon Shelton, 40, was convicted of murder and multiple felonies for two shootings in December 2019 at a South Hairston Road apartment complex, one of which left 28-year-old Jordan McPherson dead. Ballistics testing linked both shootings to the same firearm; Shelton shot one man after a dispute involving a girlfriend and later killed McPherson during an argument about a dog. Shelton was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus 25 years, following his conviction in DeKalb County Superior Court.



A DeKalb County jury has convicted a Stone Mountain man of murder and multiple felony charges for two separate shootings at the same apartment complex in December 2019, one of which resulted in a fatality.

What we know:

District Attorney Sherry Boston announced that 40-year-old Rontell Devon Shelton was found guilty April 18 of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and multiple firearm offenses in the shooting death of 28-year-old Jordan McPherson. The incident occurred on Dec. 30, 2019, at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Hairston Road.

What they're saying:

According to investigators, McPherson was helping retrieve his loose dogs outside his apartment when one of them ran up to Shelton. Witnesses said Shelton kicked the dog, prompting McPherson to question him. Shelton responded by shooting McPherson multiple times in front of two children, ages 12 and 15. McPherson died at the scene.

Just 11 days earlier, Shelton shot another man at the same complex. The victim, who initially declined to press charges, later provided a statement identifying Shelton as the shooter. He told police the altercation stemmed from a confrontation involving his girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend, identified as Shelton. The man was shot in the arm and abdomen but survived.

Ballistics testing confirmed that shell casings from both incidents were fired from the same weapon.

The jury also convicted Shelton on charges related to the earlier shooting, including Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

What's next:

Following the guilty verdicts, DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Asha Jackson sentenced Shelton to life without the possibility of parole, plus 25 additional years.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Scacco of the Homicide and Gang Unit, with support from ADA Reid White, DA investigators, and victim advocates. Detectives Redrick and Byars of the DeKalb County Police Department led the investigation.