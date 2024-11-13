Stone Mountain man sentenced to life for deadly 'love triangle shooting'

article

A 24-year-old Stone Mountain man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the deadly shooting of a man during an argument about the man talking to his girlfriend.

On Nov. 7, a DeKalb County jury found Isaac Thompson guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officials with the DeKalb County District Attorney say the charges stem from a "love triangle shooting" on the afternoon of Feb. 20, 2021, that happened outside a townhouse on the 5700 block of Wells Circle.

Officers responding to the scene found 22-year-old Aquandis Foston shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they learned that Thompson's girlfriend, identified as then-21-year-old Makayla Bolston, called Foston multiple times and invited him to the townhome.

When Foston arrived, officials say Thompson and an unknown man confronted him and tried to get him to leave. Foston told Thompson he wouldn't go until he spoke to Boston, leading to an argument that ended with the deadly shooting.

After the jury's verdict, DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Yolanda Parker-Smith sentenced Thompson to life without the possibility of parole plus five years.

Bolston was also charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for her role in Foston's death. Her case is still pending.