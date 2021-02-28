Arrest made in DeKalb County murder case
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County said they've apprehended a suspect linked to a deadly shooting in Stone Mountain.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, the U.S. Marshals and the Brookhaven Police Department K9 Unit collaborated to arrest 21-year-old Stone Mountain Man Isaac Maurice Thompson on charges of murder and aggravated assault.
Police said he is a suspect in a Feb. 20 shooting Wells Circle in Stone Mountain. Warrants accuse Thompson of shooting 20-year-old Aquandis Foston of Stone Mountain during a dispute with his girlfriend.
Police said Thompson was arrested without incident at his home. He's held in DeKalb County Jail without bond.
