Arrest made in DeKalb County murder case

article

Police in DeKalb County said they've apprehended a suspect linked to a deadly shooting in Stone Mountain.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, the U.S. Marshals and the Brookhaven Police Department K9 Unit collaborated to arrest 21-year-old Stone Mountain Man Isaac Maurice Thompson on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Police said he is a suspect in a Feb. 20 shooting Wells Circle in Stone Mountain. Warrants accuse Thompson of shooting 20-year-old Aquandis Foston of Stone Mountain during a dispute with his girlfriend.

Police said Thompson was arrested without incident at his home. He's held in DeKalb County Jail without bond.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.