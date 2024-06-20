Stone Mountain man found guilty of murdering little brother over fan

A DeKalb County jury has convicted a Stone Mountain man for murder and other charges over the death of his younger brother during a fight over a fan.

On June 14, a jury found 31-year-old Quentin Hill guilty on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Prosecutors say the charges stem from an incident on Dec. 31, 2021. That morning, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home on the 4700 block of Lost Colony Court and found 28-year-old Wesley Hill lying in the living room with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim's mother told officers that the brothers were arguing over a fan and that she saw Quentin Hill had grabbed a gun. The woman believed she had convinced Hill to stop and leave the home by telling him "that it wasn't that serious," but officials say the man came back and shot his little brother twice.

Quentin Hill had already left the scene in his mother's car by the time officers arrived. Nearly three months later, Quentin Hill turned himself in at the urging of his mother.

A DeKalb County Superior Court judge will sentence Quentin Hill at a later date.