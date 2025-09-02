Stolen vehicle chase ends with crash on I-85SB, Brookhaven police say

article

The Brief Brookhaven police spotted a stolen vehicle on Buford Highway. Chase ended in a single-car crash on I-85 southbound. Two people ran from the scene.



Brookhaven police say a stolen vehicle led officers on a chase that ended in a crash along Interstate 85 overnight.

What we know:

According to investigators, officers first spotted the vehicle on Buford Highway near Clairmont Road and attempted a traffic stop. Instead of pulling over, the driver fled, prompting a pursuit southbound on I-85.

The chase came to an end when the vehicle crashed. Police said two people inside the car ran from the scene and managed to escape. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Authorities said there is no additional information to release at this time.