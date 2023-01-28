Suspect takes Atlanta police car on joyride, officers rescue him from oncoming train

A suspect on a joyride in an Atlanta police car had to be rescued from an oncoming train, police say.

Atlanta Police Department officials told FOX 5 Atlanta an officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 166 when someone uninvolved hopped into the cruiser and drove off.

Police pursued the car to a railroad crossing and his car flipped on the tracks near the convergence of Hank Aaron Drive, McDonough Boulevard and University Avenue.

Atlanta Police Department patrol car loaded onto a wrecker after it was struck by a train.

Officers pulled him from the cruiser before a train hit it. Police said the suspect had minor injuries from the car flipping.

No officers were injured.

The suspect's identity and charges are unknown.