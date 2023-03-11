Stockbridge woman charged with DUI after "serious" car crash, hospitalizing Austell man

A special unit with the Marietta Police is investigating a serious car crash that put a 62-year-old man in the hospital. It happened around 8:25 a.m. Saturday.

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said that's when 24-year-old Michaela Hudson of Stockbridge rear-ended 62-year-old Reginald Williams from Austell on Cobb Parkway, just north of Frey's Gin Road.

Police say Hudson was driving so fast that Williams' 2016 Chevrolet Impala spun out of control and went off-road.

He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Region Medical Center with serious injuries.

Hudson was said not to have been injured at all and declined treatment at the scene of the incident. She was placed under arrest and booked into the Cobb County Detention Center for driving under the influence, serious injury by vehicle and other traffic-related charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact investigators at 770-794-5357.