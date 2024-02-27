Men wanted for stealing $17K worth of alcohol from Stockbridge bottle shop, police say

Stockbridge police are searching for three men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in alcohol from a local shop.

Officials say the burglary happened on Feb. 24 around 6:30 a.m. at the Stockbridge Bottle Shop on the 5000 block of N. Henry Boulevard.

According to investigators, the men made off with $17,000 worth of alcohol.

After grabbing the alcohol, police say the men fled the scene in a white Kia Stinger with the stolen Georgia license plate CXJ4753.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, or email detectives at: CrimeTips@stockbridgega.org.