Argument during drive turns to gunshots

Three people had some explaining to do on the Fourth of July when Troup County deputies found their car on the side of the road with a shot man still inside.

Officials found the Chevrolet Malibu on the northbound side of Interstate 85 near the 16-mile marker at around 7 p.m. A woman and a man were standing outside the car, a second man was in the backseat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators discovered the woman, later identified as Renee Savage of Prattville, Alabama, was driving when her male passenger, later identified as Roderick Hurst of Stockbridge, hit her in the head with an unidentified object.

Officials said Savage continued driving as she pulled out a handgun and shot Hurst several times. At some point after shooting him, she pulled over and rendered aid until the authorities arrived.

Investigators said the backseat male passenger was just a bystander. They did not release any identifying information on him.

Hurst was taken to a hospital in Columbus where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said this is an active investigation. Charges have not been determined yet.