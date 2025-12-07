Stepson accused of killing mother, stepfather in Powder Springs

The Brief Powder Springs police say Martin Duberry is accused of killing his mother and stepfather. The victims, Monica Brookins and John Wells, were found shot in their Yoshino Terrace home. Duberry faces murder, aggravated battery, and firearm-related charges.



The Powder Springs Police Department has released the names of those involved in what investigators are calling a domestic incident that turned deadly on Saturday.

What we know:

Officials said 31-year-old Martin Duberry was arrested for the shooting.

According to police, Duberry killed his mother, Monica Brookins, 72, and his stepfather, John Wells, 73, inside the home where all three lived.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 3200 block of Yoshino Terrace.

Duberry is now charged with two counts of murder, eight counts of aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.