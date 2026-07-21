Stephens County drug bust: K-9 Ria finds 3.5 pounds of marijuana on Highway 365

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The Brief A woman faces felony charges following a Stephens County marijuana arrest after a police dog sniffed out illicit packages during a Sunday traffic stop. Deputies found roughly 3.5 pounds of packaged marijuana inside a vehicle stopped along Highway 365 at the Jeannette Jameson intersection. The driver was released from the local detention center Monday on bond, though investigators warn additional arrests could be coming.



Deputies arrested a Toccoa woman Sunday night after a police dog alerted law enforcement to 3.5 pounds of packaged marijuana during a traffic stop in Stephens County.

What we know:

Deputies with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit pulled over a vehicle on Highway 365 at the Jeannette Jameson intersection around 7:56 p.m. Sunday for a traffic violation. During the stop, K-9 Ria completed a free air sniff around the vehicle and alerted deputies to illegal narcotics inside.

o Amelia Danielle Negrete, 35, of Toccoa, faces felony marijuana possession and distribution charges following a traffic stop along Highway 365 in Stephens County on July 19, 2026. (Stephens County Sheriff's Office)

A search of the car revealed about 3.5 pounds of suspected marijuana contained in large plastic packages sealed for distribution. Officers identified the driver as 35-year-old Amelia Danielle Negrete of Toccoa and arrested her at the scene.

Deputies transported Negrete to the Stephens County Detention Center without incident. She was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and a traffic violation before being released Monday on a $20,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the origin of the seized narcotics or where the packages were heading. It remains unclear if additional suspects were involved in the distribution network.

o Deputies confiscated approximately 3.5 pounds of packaged marijuana sealed for distribution during an active drug investigation traffic stop along Highway 365 at Jeannette Jameson Intersection in Stephens County on July 19, 2026. (Stephens County S Expand

What's next:

Sheriff's officials noted the investigation remains active and warned that more arrests may come as they work to curb illegal drug activity in Stephens County. Anyone with information regarding local drug sales can contact the CID Tip Line at (706) 886-7048, use the department's mobile app, or submit a tip through the GBI’s See Something, Send Something mobile app.