Stephanie Flowers launches campaign for Atlanta City Council District 12

Stephanie Flowers has officially entered the race for Atlanta City Council, announcing her candidacy for the District 12 seat.

What we know:

In her campaign announcement, Flowers outlined a platform centered on community safety, preventing displacement of long-time residents, promoting equitable economic development, increasing government transparency, and expanding opportunities for youth in the district.

Flowers brings experience in child advocacy and violence prevention to her candidacy, having previously worked in roles focused on youth support and public safety.

What they're saying:

"For too long, our neighborhoods have been overlooked by those in power," said Flowers. "I am running for City Council to ensure that District 12 is no longer left behind. Our community deserves to be heard and to receive the resources we need to thrive. This campaign is about safer streets, stronger families, better opportunities for our youth, and making sure every neighborhood in District 12 is part of Atlanta’s future."

The District 12 seat represents neighborhoods in southwest Atlanta and is currently held by Councilmember Antonio Lewis. Flowers is expected to make community engagement a cornerstone of her campaign in the coming weeks.