Steph Curry defends wife: ‘Ayesha Curry CAN cook'

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 2:43PM
NBA
KTVU FOX 2

Warriors’ Steph Curry wears ‘Ayesha Curry CAN cook’ shirt after Game 5

SAN FRANCISCO - Stephen Curry made a statement with his choice of clothing after Monday night's game where he helped the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The player's t-shirt read "Ayesha Curry CAN cook," –  a jab at a Boston-area brewery that had storefront signs mocking his daughter, Riley, and wife, Ayesha, who is a cookbook author and restaurateur.

The chalkboard signs read "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook" on one side and "Duece (sic) Tatum > Riley Curry" on the other.

(Deuce is the son of Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum.) 

Perhaps the reporter at the post-game Q&A in San Francisco wasn't aware of the Boston snub. 

When asked why he was wearing a T-shirt promoting his wife, Curry quipped: "ask around the room an ask Twitter." 


 