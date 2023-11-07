Gonorrhea, Chlamydia, Syphilis cases soar across Georgia

Sexually transmitted disease cases continue to soar across Georgia. The rapidly growing numbers are capturing the attention of state lawmakers who held a special meeting to discuss the issue and possible solutions.

New data from state health officials show cases of Gonorrhea, Chlamydia and Syphilis have increased by more than 20-percent since 2017 in Georgia.

The sobering set of statistics represent a rise in both young and older people.

"You have communal disease rates growing and people don’t seem to understand how they can cause serious problems," said State Rep. Sharon Cooper, (R-Dist. 45).

At a committee hearing led by Cooper Monday, Georgia Public health officials revealed cases of Gonorrhea jumped by 40-percent, Chlamydia by 11-percent and Syphilis by a whopping 75-percent over the past six years. Georgia also remains in the top five nationwide for most new cases of HIV.

"The rates are rising, and we needed to hear from public health department about what they’re doing, what we could do," Cooper said.

Cooper told FOX 5 the pandemic made the already existing problem worse, coupled with unsafe sex practices and people refusing to get checked.

It’s an issue that has crossed party lines.

"Democrats and Republicans on the Public Health Committee were concerned about this," said State Rep. Teddy Reese, (D-Dist. 140. "This is not a partisan thing. This is not a Black thing. This is not a white thing. This is a healthy Georgian thing."

Rep. Reese told FOX 5 he believes access to information and preventative measures – especially within the Black community – is a big part of the problem.

"Remove some of the restrictions of access to medications authorized through Medicaid," he suggested.

Cooper said she hopes to continue the conversation around solutions and maybe introduce some legislation during the general assembly’s special called session on Nov. 29.