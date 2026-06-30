State probe targets online predators tracking Georgia youth

The Brief A new Georgia state committee warns that youth are entirely too vulnerable to online predators on popular platforms. A survivor testified Tuesday about how easily predators interact with minors on Roblox and Discord despite active parental controls. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is actively investigating Roblox to determine if families were misled about child safety.



State lawmakers met Tuesday to weigh urgent regulations for tech platforms after hearing emotional testimony from a young safety advocate who survived online grooming.

A Georgia House Blue-Ribbon Study Committee met Tuesday to examine how online platforms impact child safety and mental health.

Georgia safety hearing

What they're saying:

During the hearing, a survivor named Schlep testified that online predators easily bypass parental control settings to target minors on platforms like Roblox, Discord, and YouTube.

Schlep told lawmakers, "Truly, some of the content that's been featured within these platforms. It would make any parent take their kids off of these websites almost immediately. So yeah, I mean, I really think that education and just truly understanding these platforms and what the content that they're allowing is the main goal here."

The push for accountability follows an ongoing state-level investigation into tech giants. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr launched a formal probe into Roblox earlier this year to uncover what the company knew about grooming risks. Carr argued that tech companies possess the internal tools to protect children but choose not to act. "They could solve it. It shouldn't have to take legislation. It shouldn't have to take investigations. It shouldn't have to take lawsuits. But unfortunately, it has. And in this particular case, we're talking about underage kids. Absolutely no option should be off the table. We owe it to those kids to protect them," Carr said.

Tech regulation gaps

What we don't know:

Committee members have not yet finalized the specific wording of the proposed tech regulations or detailed how state rules would interact with federal consumer laws. It also remains unclear if Roblox or Discord executives will be subpoenaed to testify at future state house hearings.

Online predator response

What they're saying:

Advocates insist that state and federal governments must treat child exploitation as a broad consumer protection issue. "I really think it's you know, it's a consumer issue. So I think it should be state and federal. It should be, you know, I mean, really these it really any anybody that can help regulate these platforms, they really should get their hands involved in and try to to make change about this," Schlep testified.

Next legislative steps

What's next:

Tuesday's testimony marks the beginning of a broader legislative push to safeguard children in digital spaces. Lawmakers plan to hold a series of additional investigative hearings over the coming months before drafting final regulatory bills.