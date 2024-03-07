Expand / Collapse search
State of the Union: These Georgians are attending as guests

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta
Joe-Biden-State-of-the-Union.jpg article

 President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listen on February 7, 2023. (Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden is delivering the State of the Union address Thursday night, and at least one Georgian is attending as a White House guest. 

Garnett L. Johnson was invited to be one of 20 people joining First Lady Jill Biden in her viewing box during the address.

Johnson is the Mayor of the City of Augusta. In 2023, Augusta was designated by the White House as one of five Investing in America Workforce Hubs, where President Biden’s agenda — including the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act — is driving historic investments and creating good-paying jobs. 

The Augusta Workforce Hub is led by a partnership between Mayor Johnson and three Augusta regional education institutions focused on training students in growing sectors, such as advanced manufacturing and construction skilled trades, to prepare the next generation for technical jobs in the region. The First Lady was last in Augusta in July and November 2023, to meet with Mayor Johnson and highlight how the local community is working together to expand pathways to careers.

Biden will appear before a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol at 9 p.m. ET. His remarks will be followed by Sen. Katie Britt, who will deliver the GOP’s rebuttal. 

This story was reported from Atlanta.