State, local law enforcement in out in 'full force' for Fourth of July weekend

Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday state and local law enforcement will be increased law enforcement presence on roads and waterways for the Fourth of July weekend to combat impaired driving.

"Their message is simple, drive and boat sober, or face the consequences," Kemp said.

Georgia State Patrol commissioner Chris Wright said troopers and officers will be in "full force" actively looking for impaired drivers.

Wright said, in 2021, 59% of traffic fatalities involved occupants not wearing seatbelts and 24% involve impaired drivers.

Distracted and impaired operation of a vehicle is not limited to roadways. The Department of Natural Resouces said there have been 40 fatal accidents on Georgia waterways this year. DNR law enforcement will be participating in Operation Dry Water. a national year-round campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence.

Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said more than 1.5 million Georgians are expected to travel during the holiday weekend.

State troopers, sheriff's deputies and local police agencies will arrest any impaired drivers they stop found over the legal limit without exception.

"This is your warning," Poole said.

Kemp said the public needs to do its part to keep roads safe by avoiding speeding and distracted driving as well as driving sober.

Overall traffic deaths are 25% higher than last year to date, partially because of decreased traffic last year during the height of pandemic shutdowns.

