State lawmakers continue e-scooter discussion

State lawmakers continued their discussion of safety regulations when it comes to electric scooters.

Monday, a committee of Georgia lawmakers met to evaluate scooters' safety statewide.

The five Senators were looking at how local governments, state agencies, and universities are utilizing e-scooters.

The committee will report on its findings on Dec. 1, ahead of the State Legislative Session which starts in the New Year.