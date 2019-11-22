State fire investigators search for arsonist who torched car

Fire investigators have determined a vehicle blaze in Sumter County was intentional.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 next to a field on Thomas Mill Road in Plains. State fire investigators said white 2012 Nissan Altima, which was reported stolen earlier that day in Albany, was found burning.

The Georgia Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office is assisting the Sumter County Fire Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.

Investigators would like to find the person or people responsible. They are offering a $10,000 reward for information which leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information can call 1-800-282-5804.