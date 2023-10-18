Search underway for 3 people who set fire to State Farmer's Market, $10K reward offered

Investigators want to catch a group accused of intentionally setting fire to the State Farmer's Market in Forest Park.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating the fire, which broke out around 2 a.m. Sunday on Forest Parkway.

Officials say surveillance camera video captured the moments three people climbed over the farmer's market's fence.

The video shows one of the individuals pouring gasoline on a rag, setting it on fire, and then throwing it at one of the market's shelves.

Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King says several units at the market were damaged by the blaze and at least one lost most of their inventory.

After setting the fire, the three individuals were seen leaving the area in a red pickup truck.

Investigators are not sure why the three people began the fire but are working to learn their identities.

Officials are now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fire.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.