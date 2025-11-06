Stars talk finding humanity in human-less 'Predator: Badlands'

The Brief "Predator: Badlands" opens nationwide on Friday, November 7th, extending the blockbuster action/sci-fi franchise which launched back in 1987. The film stars Elle Fanning as a quirky robot and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, who plays the protagonist "Predator" of the title. Schuster-Koloamatangi says the making of the film was so secretive that he "didn’t even know what I was auditioning for."



Metro Atlanta native Elle Fanning is known for finding deep humanity in every character she plays on-screen — but what happens when one of those characters technically doesn’t have any?

"There’s no humans in the film," says the actress of her latest project. "It’s a creature [and] a robot, but still Dan really wanted audiences to connect and feel something, and for there to be emotion and laughs."

Fanning co-stars as a quirky robot in the new film "Predator: Badlands," which opens in theatres nationwide Friday. The film extends the blockbuster action/sci-fi "Predator" franchise which launched back in 1987 — when director Dan Trachtenberg was still too young to see it.

"My first touchpoint with it was in 3rd grade, and I was in a carpool with a bunch of 6th graders, and they had just seen it and described the entire movie to me, word-for-word, moment-to-moment," laughs the filmmaker. "So, the first time I saw it was actually in my own imagination!"

And speaking of imagination, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi certainly needed one for his audition — which included performing a scene in a made-up language.

"It’s funny because I didn’t even know what I was auditioning for," says the actor. "They had kept everything quite secret, so they just gave us a brief scene — ‘This is just an alien creature, so, it’s up to your interpretation’ — and we love those auditions…because you can really do anything."

