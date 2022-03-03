Stars reflect on the lasting legacy of 'Roots'

Forty-five years ago — long before we were binge-watching shows on streaming services — an eight-part miniseries kept millions of viewers glued to their television sets.

"Roots" aired on eight consecutive nights back in January of 1977, tracing the story of young African warrior Kunta Kinte — who is kidnapped and sold into slavery — and his descendants in the United States. Along with breaking ratings records at the time, Roots also swept the Emmy Awards, winning nine out of more than 30 nominations.

One of those Emmys went to Louis Gossett, Jr. for his portrayal of Fiddler; John Amos was also nominated for playing the adult Kunta Kinte. Thanks to Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, FOX 5 recently caught up with both actors to reflect on the legacy of Roots nearly half a century after it first aired.

"Roots" is available to own on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD — and is currently streaming on HBO Max.

