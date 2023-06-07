Stars discuss secretive new series 'The Crowded Room'

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars headline the new Apple TV+ series "The Crowded Room" — but they’re all remaining pretty tight-lipped about the project.

Tom Holland stars in the psychological thriller as a troubled young man who is arrested after a shooting in Manhattan. That’s about all we can tell you about the 1970s-set series, which also stars Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, and Emmy Rossum.

While he didn’t reveal any specific plot points during our recent interview, Holland did discuss his additional involvement as an executive producer.

"Halfway through the show we did have a big flip where, I think, episode one became episode five and episode five became episode one," recalls the Spiderman star. "And, you know, we’re working through that to try and change certain things…and those are all conversations all of us were having as producers on a daily basis."

Many of Holland’s scenes are intense one-on-one interactions with Seyfried, fresh off her Emmy win for "The Dropout." Seyfried says she particularly enjoyed working alongside another scene partner in the new series: her real-life husband, Thomas Sadoski.

"I mean, we have a shortcut, right?" Seyfried says. "We have a shortcut, and I can get really nice neck messages on-set!"

"Loki" star Sasha Lane plays the mysterious "Ariana" in the series, and says navigating the show’s web of mystery was as fun for the actors as it will be for audiences.

Laughs Lane, "I was also, like, ‘Give me more! Tell me more! What’s going on here?’"

The first three episodes of "The Crowded Room" are set to premiere Friday, June 9th exclusively on Apple TV+, and one new episode will drop every Friday through July 28th.





