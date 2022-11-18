Starry cast headlines London-lensed 'People We Hate at the Wedding'

The reviews are in, and award-winning actor and singer Ben Platt gives Atlanta two enthusiastic thumbs up.

"No shade to a lot of the other cities, it was definitely one of my favorite stops," says the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner of his recent performance at The Fox Theatre. "Both because that theater is so gorgeous, and just because the audience in Atlanta was particularly engaged and warm."

But now, Platt is back on-screen, co-starring in the new Amazon Studios film "The People We Hate At The Wedding." The comedy was shot on-location in London, and Platt’s co-stars agree: beautiful place, cold water.

"I'll tell you a little behind-the-scenes: it was 8 a.m., day one of production," says Kristin Bell of shooting a hilarious scene in a floating hot tub on the Thames River. "So, I sign up for this movie, I'm getting settled in London, I look at the outline of what we're shooting and 8 a.m. on day one, I'm being thrown into the Thames River. It was a great burst of energy to start the movie with! It was freezing cold and absolutely filthy. But we got through it, and we just felt like the rest of the movie was a breeze."

Adds Cynthia Addai-Robinson, "It was kind of like, ‘Throw on this bathing suit, get into this chilly water, and have fun! And good luck!’ So, it was a real baptism by Thames water, I guess you could say."

"The People We Hate at the Wedding" also stars Oscar winner Allison Janney and Dustin Milligan, and is streaming on Prime Video starting today. To hear more from the cast, click the video player in this article.