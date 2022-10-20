Expand / Collapse search
Multiple families dispaced in southwest Atlanta apartment fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - An overnight fire at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex has left six families needing new places to live Thursday morning.

The fire broke out before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex on Aspen Court off of Stanton Road.

Crews arriving at the scene found the building covered with heavy flames and worked to quickly put out the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze, but in total it displaced at least 10 people.

FOX 5 cameras saw an elderly woman being put into an ambulance at the scene. There is no word on her condition.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

A MARTA bus was brought to the scene to keep the displaced residents warm. The Red Cross is also providing assistance to the families.