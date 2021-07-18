Stacey Abrams, Amy Klobuchar to hear from voters in Smyrna

A prominent former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Senate Democrat from Minnesota are set to listen to voters' concerns in Smyrna on the topic of protecting voter rights.

Stacey Abrams, Founder of Fair Fight Action and former Georgia House of Representatives Minority Leader, and former presidential primary candidate Amy Klobuchar will host a roundtable Sunday to address election legislation in Georgia.

The event will be held at a polling location that was hindered with five-hour lines during early voting for the 2020 general election, according to a release about the event.

This location was closed allegedly during the Senate runoff election, forcing voters to travel a greater distance to vote.

Abrams has criticized "anti-voting" legislation introduced by GOP legislators. She said Republican lawmakers didn't like the outcome of last year's election and are now seeking to restrict access to the right to vote.

Supporters of the legislation, most vocally Gov. Brian Kemp, have maintained the law is designed to renew voters' confidence in the election system and increase security.

Klobuchar is Chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration. Her oversight includes federal elections and campaign finance law.

Klobuchar has been an advocate for federal voting rights legislation.

Voter protection took center stage Saturday on the one-year anniversary of former Rep. John Lewis' death.

"Instead of answering our concerns for him, he asked us to remain focused on the unfinished work — his life’s work — of healing and uniting this nation," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

