Stabbing suspect dies in custody at Clayton County Jail

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The Brief An inmate died following an apparent suicide Thursday afternoon at the Clayton County Jail. Authorities identified the man as 26-year-old Tyreak Delapierre, who was arrested Wednesday after running from police during a stabbing investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and local internal affairs officers are conducting separate inquiries into the custody death.



A 26-year-old man died Thursday after detention staff found him unresponsive inside a medical housing unit cell at the Clayton County Jail. Sheriff Levon Allen stated the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

Clayton County jail death

What we know:

Tyreak Delapierre was taken into custody Wednesday in the 2400 block of Summercourt Drive. Authorities responded to the area after receiving a report that someone had been stabbed.

Deputies and officers found Delapierre behind Building 17. He ran on foot but was caught after a brief chase and taken to the jail for booking.

Jail staff placed Delapierre alone in a medical housing unit cell. The decision was based on his history of a serious terminal illness that recently required treatment at Emory University Hospital.

Jail doctors evaluated Delapierre Thursday morning and noted no immediate health emergencies. Staff had their last recorded contact with him at 12:05 p.m.

During routine cell checks at 1:52 p.m., guards found Delapierre unresponsive with a torn bedsheet tied around his neck. Staff immediately removed the sheet and began CPR.

Emergency operators were called at 1:55 p.m., and fire crews arrived at 2:01 p.m. A medic unit left the jail at 2:15 p.m. and arrived at Southern Regional Medical Center ten minutes later.

Hospital personnel pronounced Delapierre dead at 2:30 p.m. The sheriff delayed releasing the information publicly until 4:10 p.m. so family members could be notified first.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the final cause and manner of death. The medical examiner arrived at the hospital Thursday afternoon and later processed the cell block to make a formal determination.

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