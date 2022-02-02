SRO uses pepper spray to break up fight at Towers High School, district says

article

A fight at a DeKalb County high school led to a school resource officer discharging pepper spray, according to the district.

A district spokesperson said DeKalb County School District police responded to a large fight on Wednesday at Towers High School.

"Measures were taken to control the situation by the DCSD School Resource Officer, including discharging pepper spray," a spokesperson said.

Medical personnel treated people affected by pepper spray and a student was hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said.

The district said all students involved in the fight have been charged and there were no weapons involved in the fight.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain a top priority," a statement from the school district said.

The incident remains under investigation.

What's next for students involved in the Towers High School fight?

The district said students involved in the fight could face criminal charges. It's not known the ages of the students involved, which would affect their criminal cases.

According to the school district code of conduct, which students sign, students will have a hearing unless they decide to waive their due process.

A Hearing Officer who hears evidence and decides a punishment, if necessary. The punishment could be a 10-school-day suspension or more.

Where is Towers High School?

Towers High School is located at 3919 Brookcrest Circle near Decatur.

The principal is Tiffany Sims.

The school is for grades nine through 12.

How large is DeKalb County School District?

DeKalb County School District serves about 93,000 students at more than 140 schools, according to the DeKalb County School District website.

The district employs about 15,500 people, including 6,600 teachers.

During the 2020-21 school year, the district reported 26,580 students at 22 high schools.

The superintendent is Cheryl Watson-Harris.

