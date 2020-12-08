Spruill Gallery makes 'shopping local' easy with annual market

When the words “Everything Will Be OK” appeared on the side of an old Dunwoody smoke house back in 2009, the message instantly resonated with everyone who passed it.

And now, as the stress of holiday shopping during a global pandemic settles in, that message seems more necessary than ever.

The “Everything Will Be OK” panel has famously welcomed visitors to the Spruill Gallery for years -- and once again this year, the gallery is hoping to ease that holiday stress by hosting its popular Holiday Artists Market. This is the 27th annual market, which gathers the work of more than a hundred local artists under one roof, ranging from ceramics and jewelry to home decor and photography. The idea of the market isn’t just to help shoppers cross items off their lists; it’s also a way to encourage people to shop local, and to support local artists and makers — something even more vital this year, due to the pandemic.

The 27th Annual Holiday Artists Market continues through December 23, and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Spruill Gallery is located at 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, and staffers say masks are required for all shoppers.

For more information on this year's market, and to get an early look at the artists featured this year,