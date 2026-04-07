Spring break is a real “scream" at Six Flags Over Georgia
AUSTELL, Ga. - We’re celebrating two big events at Six Flags Over Georgia this morning: spring break and the 20th anniversary of one of the park’s most thrilling rides!
This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we stuffed our faces, screamed our heads off, and took in a live show at the popular Austell amusement park, which is expecting a very busy spring break week. Six Flags Over Georgia’s celebration kicked off Friday and continues through Sunday, April 12th — which means ten full days of food, rides, and live entertainment. The park is operating with extended hours this week, opening from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Speaking of, we got a "taste" (literally, in one case…) of some of the new features being unveiled just in time for guests this week. That includes a visit to the park's new dining experience, called Georgia Sandwich Company, and two new live shows. And maybe we shouldn’t have eaten so early…because we also took a few spins on the towering coaster Goliath, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Goliath whisks riders 200 feet off the ground at a top speed of 70 miles per hour…and did we mention that a 540-degree spiral?
For more information about visiting Six Flags Over Georgia, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our delicious and dizzy morning there!
The Source: Information for this article comes from a press release provided by Six Flags Over Georgia and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken, who has spent many, many mornings at the park!