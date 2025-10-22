Spotted lanternfly continues spread across U.S., Georgia

The Brief Spotted lanternfly found in 19 states, including Georgia USDA urges residents to check plants and kill bugs on sight UGA says Fulton County most at risk, no major ecosystem harm yet



Scientists say the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, continues to spread across the U.S. — including right here in Georgia.

What we know:

The insect, first discovered about a decade ago, has now been found in 19 states, and Georgia is the southernmost with confirmed populations.

The USDA says lanternflys can damage trees and crops with a sticky mold-like substance. Residents are urged to inspect plants, vehicles, and firewood for eggs and kill the insects on sight.

UGA researchers say Fulton County areas are at highest risk, but there’s no evidence yet that the species has caused major harm to native insects.