Splashing into summer at Six Flags White Water

Following a shortened season last year and a major hiring push earlier this year, Six Flags White Water is officially open and ready to cool down guests during Georgia’s long, hot summer.

Six Flags White Water opened its gates for the season on Saturday, May 8 with park hours set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of the month before expanding to daily operating hours in June and July.

The Marietta water park — billed as the largest in the Southeast — will operate under additional safety protocol due to the pandemic, with temperature checks for guests and staffers, card and mobile payments only, and required masks (except when guests are in pools or on actual park attractions).

Now, let’s talk about those slides for a moment. Attractions include the four-story Wahoo Racer — a mat-racing slide perfect for competitive families — along with the 700,000-gallon Atlanta Ocean Wave Pool, Typhoon Twister, and Tornado. Popular play areas for younger visitors include Buccaneer Bay and Captain Kid’s Cove.

For more information on Six Flags White Water and to check out the added safety measures, click over to the park’s website here. And click the video player for a peek at our morning splashing through the popular water park.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.