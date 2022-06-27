Splash into summer with a trip to High Falls State Park

With a cascading waterfall, a lake, and a swimming pool, it would be hard not to find a way to cool down this summer at High Falls State Park.

Monday morning, we made the trip down to Monroe County and spent a little time exploring the 1,050-acre state park, which is named for the tallest cascading waterfall south of Atlanta. The falls provide an incredibly relaxing and scenic spot (check out our social media pages for proof!), but High Falls State Park is also home to some action-packed adventure opportunities, including boating and fishing, hiking trails, miniature golf, and geocaching. Park staffers say fishing is particularly popular in the park’s lake, which is known for its hybrid and white bass.

For those looking for overnight stays, High Falls State Park is home to half a dozen yurts along with tent, trailer, and RV campsites. Those yurts, by the way, are a little closer to "glamping" than camping, with a ceiling fan and electrical outlets inside (yes, you can charge your phone!) and grills outside!

High Falls State Park is located at 76 High Falls Park Drive in Jackson, and park hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; there is a $5 parking fee, but annual passes are also available. For more information on the park, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring this beautiful Georgia gem!





