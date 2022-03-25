Splash into spring break with animals from around the world at the Tennessee Aquarium

Just as it’s a tradition for local families to head up to Chattanooga for Spring Break, it’s a tradition for Good Day Atlanta to spend a morning there every March highlighting activities in and around Tennessee Aquarium.

So, now that temperatures are warming and flowers are blooming, we knew we needed to make the drive up Interstate 75 and doing it again this year!

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta team did a little "continent-hopping" at Tennessee Aquarium, getting a look at fascinating animals from around the world.

In case you’ve never been, the aquarium consists of two buildings, known as River Journey and Ocean Journey, which together contain more than 12,000 animals representing every continent on earth. Popular galleries include Delta Country (check out those American alligators and alligator snapping turtles!), Rivers of the World (don’t miss the red-bellied piranhas), and Penguins’ Rock (do we even need to tell you what you’ll find there?).

Right now, visitors to the aquarium can also check out a pair of IMAX films playing at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater across the street: "Australia’s Great Wild North 3D" and "Ocean Odyssey 3D," which follows a humpback whale and her calf on a trek from the Great Barrier Reef to the coast of Antarctica. IMAX tickets cost $8 for adults and children.

For more information on visiting Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga and to purchase tickets (which cost $34.95 for adults and $21.95 for children ages three to 12), click here. And click the video player to check out our morning exploring this favorite Spring Break destination.

