Spirit Airlines shutters: Atlanta mom's 3 a.m. email revealed her job was gone

The Brief Spirit Airlines abruptly ceased all operations on Saturday, leaving more than 17,000 workers without jobs or healthcare benefits. Kamille Carter, an Atlanta mother of eight and flight attendant, says she learned about the immediate shutdown via a 2 a.m. email. The airline grounded all flights and cut sick pay and vacation time, leaving thousands of travelers and crew members stranded nationwide.



An Atlanta flight attendant and mother of eight is among 17,000 Spirit Airlines workers struggling to find a new "destination" after the carrier suddenly shut down.

Spirit Airlines Atlanta impact

What we know:

Spirit Airlines ended all operations on Saturday, grounding its entire fleet and ending employment for its 17,000-person workforce. Flight attendants and customers were stranded across the country, often forced to pay for their own travel home after the discount carrier ceased operations.

Kamille Carter, an Atlanta-based flight attendant of five years, said she received the termination email from the CEO at 3 a.m., despite earlier assurances from union representatives that the company was stable. The company immediately cut healthcare benefits and stopped payments for sick leave and vacation time for all staff members.

Unpaid wages and benefits

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Carter and her fellow employees will ever receive their final paychecks or if there is any legal recourse for the lost benefits. The company has not specified if any transition assistance will be provided to workers, some of whom had been with the airline since it launched in 1994.

Employee reaction in Georgia

What they're saying:

"This is a death because you have to mourn, you have to grieve, it's a process," Carter said of the sudden job loss. Despite the financial strain of supporting eight children, Carter is looking toward her passion for cooking as a potential new career. She noted that while being uncomfortable is difficult, it can "push you to your destiny."

Finding help in Atlanta

What you can do:

Community members looking to support Carter and other local workers affected by the shutdown can find more information on the FOX 5 Atlanta website. The station is collecting resources for those navigating the sudden loss of income and healthcare.