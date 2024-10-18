Spelman College president takes personal leave

article

Spelman College President Dr. Helene Gayle will be taking a personal leave of absence, effective immediately, the Spelman College Board of Trustees announced late Friday.

In her place, Roz Brewer, Chair Emerita and a 1984 alumna of the college, has been appointed interim president.

The college released a statement:

"On Friday, October 18, the Spelman College Board of Trustees announced that President Helene Gayle, M.D., MPH, will be taking a personal leave of absence effective immediately. In her absence, Roz Brewer, C’84, and Chair Emerita at Spelman College has assumed day-to-day duties as Interim President, supported by our executive team," the college stated. "We can assure you that Spelman will continue to operate seamlessly moving forward in the spirit of our core values of care, commitment, integrity, reliability, and trust. Our utmost priority remains the well-being of everyone in our community, as we strive to cultivate confident, responsible, and accountable students committed to personal development and success."

Dr. Gayle, who began her tenure as Spelman’s 11th president on July 1, 2022, has a distinguished career in public health and humanitarian work. Prior to her current role, she served as the president and CEO of The Chicago Community Trust from 2017 to 2022, focusing on addressing the racial and ethnic wealth gap in the Chicago region.