Speed demons beware: Southern states declare war on lead feet this week

State and local law enforcement officers in five southeastern states are sending a clear message: slow down or expect a speeding ticket. "Operation Southern Slow Down" starts today, marking the eighth year of this week-long speed awareness and enforcement campaign running from July 15-21 in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 12,151 people were killed in crashes involving speeding in the United States in 2022, a 28% increase from 9,592 fatalities in 2019. Speeding was a factor in 28% of total fatal crashes in 2022, up from 26% in 2019.

NHTSA's Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) indicates that the number of passenger vehicle occupants killed in speed-related crashes in Georgia increased by 56% over five years, from 262 in 2018 to 409 in 2022. In Georgia, speed was a factor in nearly 30% of fatal crashes involving passenger vehicle occupants in 2022, compared to 20% in 2018.

FARS data also shows that 1,610 passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes involving speeding drivers in the five southeastern states in 2022, a 14% increase from 2018, when 1,410 occupants died. Speed was a factor in 24% of total fatal crashes in these states in 2022.

"You’re almost three times more likely to be involved in a fatal or serious-injury crash when you’re speeding," said Buddy Lewis, Director of the Tennessee Office of Highway Safety. "Speeding lowers your reaction time, increases the risk of losing control of your vehicle, and reduces the effectiveness of occupant protection equipment. Let’s work together to protect our roadways this summer. All we ask is for voluntary compliance."

"Operation Southern Slow Down" began in 2017 and runs concurrently with NHTSA’s "Speeding Slows You Down" national awareness and enforcement campaign, which started last week and runs through the end of the month. The NHTSA campaign is also designed to educate drivers on the dangers that speed poses to everyone traveling on our roads. Drivers will see more law enforcement on the road during both campaigns, and those stopped for speeding can expect to receive a ticket.

NHTSA offers the following safety reminders: