Spectators banned from Griffin-Spalding basketball games in January, February

article

No spectators will be allowed at the next two basketball games between Griffin and Spalding high schools, according to a notice posted by the Griffin-Spalding County School District.

According to the notice, the decision was made out of an "abundance of caution" and in the "interest of safety."

The decision affects the games scheduled for Jan. 20, 2024, and Feb. 3, 2024. Only essential game personnel (coaches, trainers, referees etc.) will be allowed along with the players. No other employees or students or family or friends will be allowed.

The games will be streamed on the NFHS Network via a subscription, which cost $11.99 per month or $79.99 a year.

In October, a 15-year-old student was shot and killed after a football game between Griffin and Spalding.

Read the full notice below:

NO SPECTATORS ALLOWED AT GHS VS. SHS BASKETBALL GAMES

Laura Beaber

DEC 15, 2023

In the interest of safety, and out of an abundance of caution, no spectators will be allowed at this year’s Griffin High vs. Spalding High basketball competitions (1/20/24 and 2/3/24). Only team essential personnel will be permitted on the school campus for the scheduled varsity games. Neither GHSA nor GSCS employee ID passes will be accepted for spectator admission, as tickets are not being sold and the game is closed to all except game essential personnel (coaches, trainers, referees, etc.). JV and 9th-grade games scheduled for those dates will be rescheduled or canceled.

The games will be streamed on the NFHS Network via a subscription. Monthly subscriptions start at $11.99 and yearly subscriptions at $79.99. Schools receive a portion of the yearly subscription if you use the affiliate links below, and this provides you with access to watch football, flag football, volleyball, basketball and soccer live or on-demand for your school and for tens of thousands of high school athletic events nationwide each week.

For a subscription that supports Griffin High, visit this link: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/support/griffin-high-school-griffin-ga?redir=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nfhsnetwork.com%2Fschools%2Fgriffin-high-school-griffin-ga

For a subscription that supports Spalding High, visit this link: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/support/spalding-high-school-griffin-ga?redir=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nfhsnetwork.com%2Fschools%2Fspalding-high-school-griffin-ga