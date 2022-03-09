Russian President Vladimir Putin a 'bloodthirsty tyrant,' Georgia lawmaker says

A longtime Georgia legislator had strong words for Russian President Vladimir Putin on the House floor on Wednesday.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston said the resolution's simple purpose was to put Georgia on record as standing up for those who stand for freedom. The resolution calls on President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress to support Ukraine and bring the conflict to a peaceful resolution.

As he said the words, members of the house stood up.

"I'm not naive," Ralston said. "I realized that our action today will not alter the course of events before us. It probably won't even be read in Washington, but there are some occasions presented to use by fate, where it is important to say what should be obvious: And that is to stand for good against evil."

Ralston said bipartisan HR 920 calls Putin a tyrant, and condemns his willing followers. It was unanimously adopted by a 166-0 vote and met with a standing ovation.

"He is a bloodthirsty tyrant, who deserves condemnation and not words of praise or cheers," Ralston said to applause.

Ralston remarked on Russian citizens detain for speaking out against Putin within their own country. He said the resolution acknowledges the invasion is not the fault of all Russia's people, but its leaders.

Ralston remarked on a maternity and children's hospital that made news when it was destroyed in a Wednesday airstrike.

"I'm told the images from that scene from news outlets are too horrific to contemplate, much less show in this house," Ralston said.

Ralston lamented the innocent civilians caught up in the conflict. On Tuesday, some 2 million people — at least half of them children — evacuated Ukraine since the conflict began.

"I want to add her my admiration for the Ukrainian people for standing up and defending their nation," Ralston said. "Even with the odds firmly stacked against them, they have showed the kind of resolve that you hope, somewhere deep down, lies within each of us. Their bravery and resolve stands as a light of hope in this world. In that spirit, I will ask that we continue to do all we can to support them and their calls."

Before the resolution went to a vote, Ralston expressed a message of unity and requested legislators pray for the Ukrainian people.

"Our nation has stood up against tyrants before, and we do so here again today, because today, we are all Ukrainians," Ralston said.

Georgia Senate bill bans state contracts with Russian businesses

SB 562 is sponsored by 32 Republican senators and requires certifications for businesses bidding on state contracts.

A company found to have submitted a bid under a false certification could be fined at least $250,000 or twice the amount of the contract.

The bill contains several provisions:

Defines scrutinized company as any owned or operated by the Russian government

States scrutinized companies are not allowed to submit bids for state agencies

Requires company to certify they are not ‘scrutinized’ when submitting bids and proposals to state agencies

Provides a penalty of equal to the greater of $250,000.00 or twice the amount of the contract for which a bid or proposal was submitted for false certification

State the contract must be terminated

Georgia-based companies suspend business in Russia

On Tuesday, Coca-Cola decided to suspend business in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The company said it would continually evaluate the situation in Europe.

Late last month, Atlanta-based Delta said it was cutting ties with Russian-carrier Aeroflot.

Delta has had a standing agreement with Aeroflot allowing customers to book trips with both airlines on the same ticket and to allow customers to fly on each other’s flights.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine in February. Nearly two weeks have passed since the invasion began. Russian forces captured parts of southern and coastal Ukraine. Military forces had not yet advanced into Kyiv.

On Wednesday, an airstrike destroyed a children's hospital in Mariupol, wounding 17 by Wednesday afternoon.

Two million people — half of them children — have fled Ukraine in the less than two weeks since Russia invaded the country, officials said Tuesday. The conflict is Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II grows by the day.

Thousands of people are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, though the actual number remains unknown.

