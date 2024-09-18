Parents rally to save beloved Spalding Drive Elementary from chopping block

In brief: Sandy Springs parents oppose Spalding Drive Elementary closure. School at risk due to low enrollment and aging facilities. Community responds with petitions and advocacy efforts. Closure decision based on capacity and building state, not academics. Final verdict on closure deferred to early 2025 after community consultations.



Parents and guardians in Sandy Springs are rallying together to save their children's school. Fulton County Schools is considering shutting down Spalding Drive Elementary School at the end of the year.

Parents showed up in force at an information session Wednesday night armed with questions and comments for school officials.

"It's a perfect example of a neighborhood school. People walk in with their children, walk in with their grandchildren," said Claudia Stillwagon, who has three children who go to the school.

Last week, the Fulton County School Board met and discussed potential school closings based on enrollment, condition of the building, and available space in nearby schools. Spalding Drive Elementary was on the list.

"Spalding Drive Elementary, built in 1966 and whose building is rated in fair condition, currently enrolls 349 students, the school has a capacity of 550 seats," said Yngrid Huff, deputy chief operations officer.

In no time, parents got together. They made T-shirts, created a website, and collected hundreds of signatures on a petition to save Spalding Drive Elementary.

At an information session Wednesday, Fulton County Schools officials explained the procedure of closing and consolidating schools.

"Part of our board policy is about the capacity, the enrollment, and the facility conditions, it does not go into the academics. That skews what we're looking at. We provide the same wonderful academic programs in all of our buildings," said Noel Maloof, chief operating officer.

"They don't take into account academics at all. How can you consider closing a school solely based on data of facilities? We know for a fact, Spalding is one of the top performing schools in the state for the last decade," said Alena Conley, who has children enrolled at the school.

The other school on the list that could potentially be closed is Parklane Elementary in East Point.

District officials say there will be more community meetings where they can hear from parents from both schools. The board won't make any final decisions until early 2025.